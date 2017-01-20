Flight recorders from crashed Turkish jet seriously damaged — IAC

MOSCOW, January 20. /TASS/. Flight recorders from the Turkish cargo Boeing jet that crashed near Bishkek earlier in the week, are seriously damaged, which means they cannot be deciphered in a routine procedure, the press service of the Interstate Aviation Committee (IAC) said on Friday.

"The flight recorders have serious mechanical damages and signs of exposure to high temperatures. So, it is impossible to decipher information in a routine procedure," the press service said.