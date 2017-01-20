Flight recorders from crashed Turkish jet seriously damaged — IAC

Agreement on bases in Syria to serve strengthening of stability in Middle East — MPRussian Politics & Diplomacy January 20, 21:18
Trump's inaugural address: When America is united, America is totally unstoppableWorld January 20, 20:57
Hermitage chief: New Palmyra destruction comes across as militants' vengeanceRussian Politics & Diplomacy January 20, 20:29
Russia's first deputy PM wants to keep current tax system for next political cycleBusiness & Economy January 20, 19:53
Russia’s Shipulin clinches gold in 20km individual race of IBU World Cup stage in ItalySport January 20, 19:18
Prominent Russian adventurer Konyukhov to take samples from Mariana Trench floorSociety & Culture January 20, 19:15
Gazprom CEO says North Stream-2 pipeline proves relevanceBusiness & Economy January 20, 19:10
More survivors found in avalanche-hit Italian hotel — mediaWorld January 20, 18:48
Donald Trump takes office as 45th US PresidentWorld January 20, 18:21
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
MOSCOW, January 20. /TASS/. Flight recorders from the Turkish cargo Boeing jet that crashed near Bishkek earlier in the week, are seriously damaged, which means they cannot be deciphered in a routine procedure, the press service of the Interstate Aviation Committee (IAC) said on Friday.
"The flight recorders have serious mechanical damages and signs of exposure to high temperatures. So, it is impossible to decipher information in a routine procedure," the press service said.