Number of Italy avalanche survivors rises to eight

ROME, January 20. /TASS/. Rescue workers have found two more survivors in the Rigopiano hotel in central Italy, which was flattened by a massive avalanche, the country’s civil protection agency said. A total of eight people have been found alive including two children.

"We are satisfied with the course of the rescue operation," spokesperson for the agency Titti Postiglione said. She added that heavy machinery had arrived at the disaster site to remove the rubble.

The search and rescue operation at the disaster site lasted the whole night. Over 30 people are believed to have been at the hotel when it was hit by an avalanche.