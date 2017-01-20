Back to Main page
Donald Trump takes office as 45th US President

World
January 20, 18:21 updated at: January 20, 20:04 UTC+3
Donald Trump has been sworn in as the 45th president of the United States
© AP Photo/Patrick Semansky

WASHINGTON, January 20. /TASS/. Donald J. Trump was sworn in as the 45th president of the United States at a solemn ceremony in Washington DC on Friday.

Trump raised his right hand and put his left on Abraham Lincoln’s Bible and repeated a 35-word oath of office from the US Constitution.

"I, Donald John Trump, do solemnly swear that I will support and defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies, foreign and domestic; that I will bear true faith and allegiance to the same; that I take this obligation freely, without any mental reservation or purpose of evasion; and that I will well and faithfully discharge the duties of the office on which I am about to enter: So help me God," he said as he was taking oath of office.

The transition of power from Barack Obama to Trump took place on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol before a crowd of dignitaries and hundreds of thousands of people who gathered on the National Mall.

Trump’s inauguration was preceded by the oath of office taken by his Vice President, Mike Pence.

TOP STORIES
