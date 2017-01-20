Car ploughs through crowd in Melbourne, casualties reported

Police said the incident is not terror-related.

Here is a close up image of the driver in the #Melbourne #CBD incident. #BourkeSt #BourkeStreet Melbourne CBD. pic.twitter.com/mkxvldtySQ — William (@willziz) 20 January 2017

The authorities confirmed a young child was among the dead, but could not give any further details about the victims.

The mages showed scenes of carnage in the street, with a badly damaged red car, people trying to help the injured and an upturned pram on the corner of William and Bourke streets.

Police fire shots and seize driver in Bourke St, Melbourne #news #melbourne pic.twitter.com/47RiyJvW0Q — bwadamson (@BWAdamson) 20 January 2017

In a statement police said they the driver had been shot and was being treated for non-life-threatening injures.

.@VictoriaPolice and @AmbulanceVic are doing a great job securing the area and treating the wounded. Please avoid Bourke St. @7NewsMelbourne — Robert Doyle (@LordMayorMelb) 20 January 2017