Car ploughs through crowd in Melbourne, casualties reported

World
January 20, 8:57 UTC+3
Three people are dead and at least 20 have been hospitalised after a car ploughed through pedestrians in a high-speed police chase in Australia
© Darrian Traynor/Getty Images

Police said the incident is not terror-related.

The authorities confirmed a young child was among the dead, but could not give any further details about the victims.

The mages showed scenes of carnage in the street, with a badly damaged red car, people trying to help the injured and an upturned pram on the corner of William and Bourke streets.

In a statement police said they the driver had been shot and was being treated for non-life-threatening injures.

