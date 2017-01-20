Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Abe promises to visit Russia without delay for further progress in peace treaty talks

World
January 20, 8:27 UTC+3
The prime minister promised "to move step by step towards signing of a peace treaty" with Russia
Share
1 pages in this article

TOKYO, January 20. /TASS/. Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe will pay a visit to Russia without delay for further progress in the issue of a peace treaty, he said at the opening of the national parliament's plenary session on Friday.

"I shall pay a visit to Russia this year without delay in order to use the convenient occasion," he said, adding "settlement of the territory issue, which continues for more than 70 years now, is not easy."

Read also
Abe says Russian-Japanese economic activities on Kuril Islands will be exceptional

The prime minister promised "to move step by step towards signing of a peace treaty." 

On Wednesday, Russian First Deputy Prime Minister Igor Shuvalov said at a meeting with Japan’s Economy, Trade and Industry Minister Hiroshige Seko, who is also in charge of economic relations with Russia, that Russia plans to receive Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe twice this year.

"We face a very challenging task because outcomes of the visit of the Russian president to Japan are excellent, but we have to work out two visits of Japan’s prime minister this year - in April and September. This is very serious," the Russian official said.

Russia and Japan have no peace treaty signed after World War II. The settlement of this problem inherited by Russia’s diplomacy from the Soviet Union is hampered by the years-long dispute over the four islands of Russia’s Southern Kuril Islands - Shikotan, Habomai, Iturup and Kunashir, which Japan calls its northern territories.

After World War II, in September 1945, Japan signed its surrender, and in February 1946, the Kuril Islands were declared territories of the Soviet Union. In 1956, the USSR and Japan signed a Joint Declaration thus re-establishing bilateral diplomatic, trade and other kinds of relations after World War II. According to the document, the USSR unilaterally expressed readiness to return the Shikotan and Hamobai islands as a gesture of good will, but only after signing a peace treaty.

Activities on the Kuril Islands 

Abe stressed importance of the "special system" in joint activities with Russia in all the southern Kuril Islands:

Related news

Putin professes his love for judo and Japanese culture
Russia, Japan sign over 60 deals during Putin’s visit
Russian MP says Putin’s visit to Japan pierces Russia’s blockade
Putin: Japan should respect Russia's position on Kuril islands
Putin trots out his Akita dog to interview with Japanese journalists

"Last month, during the visit of Russia's president to Japan, we shared the sincere inclination to settle problems," he told the national parliament on Friday. "We have agreed to begin talks in order to have joint activities on all the four northern islands in the framework of a "special system", and agreed that former residents of those islands would be able to visit freely the native places and the graves."

"And in the framework of the new approach we made an important step on the way towards reaching a peace treaty," the prime minister said.

Improvement of the relations between Japan and Russia is of big importance for security in North-Eastern Asia, Shinzo Abe has added: 

"For maintaining the security in North-Eastern Asia, improvement of (Japan’s) relations with Russia is extremely important. "However, 70 years after World War II was over, our countries still do not have a peace treaty, which is an abnormal situation."

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Dispute over Kuril Islands
Persons
Shinzo Abe Vladimir Putin
In other media
Реклама
Photo
13
Presidential residences from around the globe
9
At least 30 firefighters feared dead as burning building collapses in Iran — media
6
Up to 30 feared dead as avalanche hits Italian hotel — media
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Putin's spokesman reveals Russian president's plans for Trump's inauguration ceremony
2
Trump's inaugural address: When America is united, America is totally unstoppable
3
Russian arms foundry mints one-kilo silver ‘In Trump We Trust’ commemorative coin
4
Hermitage chief: New Palmyra destruction comes across as militants' vengeance
5
Russia is developing advanced hypersonic weapons — ministry
6
Agreement on bases in Syria to serve strengthening of stability in Middle East — MP
7
Kremlin says Syrian army keeps plans to liberate Palmyra from Islamic State
TOP STORIES
Реклама