Russian citizen Mingazov transferred from Guantanamo Bay to UAE - source

World
January 20, 3:26 UTC+3
Mingazov has been kept in the US prison without charge or trial for more than 14 years
WASHINGTON, January 20. /TASS/. Russian national Ravil Mingazov was transferred from a US military prison at Guantanamo Bay (Cuba) to the United Arab Emirates on Thursday, well-informed sources in Washington have told TASS.

Reuters earlier reported citing some US officials that four more Guantanamo Bay detainees had been transferred to other countries declining to disclose the details.

Mingazov has been kept in the US prison without charge or trial for more than 14 years. Last June, his personal file was considered by a special intergovernmental commission of the US administration. In July, the commission advised to transfer Mingazov to another prison, if there are appropriate security guarantees. However, this decision was not implemented until the penultimate day of Barack Obama’s presidency, with no reasons given.

The Guantanamo Bay detention camp was established the George W.Bush administration in 2002 for individuals suspected of involvement in terrorist activities. The inmates are brought there from all over the world and are kept there indefinitely. There is evidence that some of them were subjected to torture, which gave rise to criticism by international human rights organizations. Barack Obama promised to close this prison even before he assumed office but was unable to keep his word. About 50 detainees remain there currently.

