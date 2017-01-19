Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Activists in Berlin stage picket condemning Obama’s foreign policy

World
January 19, 21:17 UTC+3 BERLIN
The activity dubbed "Farewell, Obama" took place in front of the US embassy near the Brandenburg Gate, a famous Berlin landmark
Share
1 pages in this article
©  AP Photo/Susan Walsh

BERLIN, January 19. /TASS/. A picket condemning outgoing US President Barack Obama’s foreign policy was carried out in downtown Berlin on Thursday.

The participants included around 30 activists, namely Russian and Ukrainian expats, as well as Germans, particularly members of the Mothers Against War, Berlin-Brandenburg movement led by author Brigitte Queck. The activity dubbed "Farewell, Obama" took place in front of the US embassy near the Brandenburg Gate, a famous Berlin landmark.

Read also
Russian diplomat says Obama tried by all means to complicate life for Trump

"It was an information picket dedicated to the end of Obama administration’s term and the coming of the Trump administration," said Oleg Muzyka, member of the Kulikovo Pole movement uniting people opposing the course of the current Ukrainian authorities.

"We have been handing out leaflets trying to make people realize the crimes committed by the outgoing US administration. We have pointed to the military conflicts involving the US including those in Iraq, Syria, Libya, and emphasized the fact that they had claimed numerous human lives," the activist added.

"I, personally, tried to make people remember how much Ukraine has suffered from the US policies as it actually lost its national identity. We can see that people like (outgoing US Vice President Joseph) Biden and (Senator John) McCain have been trying hard to make everybody believe what they say," he noted.

Activists delivering speeches during the picket expressed hope that after Donald Trump took office, the US policies would change while Russia and the US would build close relations in order to solve global conflicts. "This will save the world from war," one of the participants said. The picket lasted for about an hour and a half. "We have been able to reach out to nearly 300 people, people have been coming up to us expressing a keen interest," Muzyka said.

"Tomorrow there will be a new president in the United States, we hope that he will adopt a policy completely different from Obama’s course and there will be more peace in the world," Brigitte Queck said in turn.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
9
At least 30 firefighters feared dead as burning building collapses in Iran — media
6
Up to 30 feared dead as avalanche hits Italian hotel — media
10
Death toll in cargo plane crash in Kyrgyzstan grows to 37
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia is developing advanced hypersonic weapons — ministry
2
Russian arms foundry mints one-kilo silver ‘In Trump We Trust’ commemorative coin
3
Russia’s new active protection system to shield T-72, T-90 tanks from US TOW missiles
4
Russia records six ceasefire violations in Syria in 24 hours, Turkey records 12
5
Russian Navy plans to modernize five big antisubmarine ships
6
Former USSR leader receives Lithuanian court’s summons as witness in case over 1991 events
7
Upgraded Night Hunter's weapon systems to surpass all foreign counterparts — designer
TOP STORIES
Реклама