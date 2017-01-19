Back to Main page
Russia records six ceasefire violations in Syria in 24 hours, Turkey records 12

World
January 19, 19:03 UTC+3 MOSCOW
Russia’s representatives confirmed only four of the ceasefire violations recorded by Turkey
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, January 19. /TASS/. Russia’s representatives have recorded six ceasefire violations in Syria in the past 24 hours while Turkey’s representatives have recorded twelve, the Russian Center for Reconciliation of the opposing sides in the Syrian Arab Republic said on Thursday in an information bulletin.

"The Russian members of the joint Russian-Turkish commission on ceasefire violations have recorded five violations in the Latakia province and one in the Hama province. At the same time, the Turkish members of the commission have recorded a total of 12 ceasefire violations: four in the Damascus province, four in the Aleppo province, three in the Hama province and one in the Idlib province," the bulletin reads.

Meanwhile, Russia’s representatives confirmed only four of the ceasefire violations recorded by Turkey.

In the past 24 hours, one ceasefire agreement was signed with representatives of the Tlazik settlement in the Latakia province. Thus, the total number of the settlements joining the ceasefire has reached 1136.

In addition, seven humanitarian operations have been carried out in the past 24 hours. A total of 7.6 tons of humanitarian aid were delivered to Aleppo residents. Medicines and 100 bedding sets were handed over to the National state hospital in the town of Jablah located in the Latakia province.

