US embassy in Russia passes to Washington invitations to Astana talks on Syria

MOSCOW, January 19. /TASS/. The US embassy in Moscow has received the invitations to the Astana talks on Syria and has passed them to Washington, Embassy Spokesperson Maria Olson told TASS.

"We have received the invitations and have passed them to Washington," she said.

According to information received by TASS, Russian Presidential Envoy for the Middle East and North Africa, Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov handed the invitations over to US Ambassador John Tefft at today’s meeting. The upcoming talks between the Syrian government and the armed opposition groups were announced after a trilateral meeting between Russia, Turkey and Iran held on December 20, 2016. The three countries’ foreign ministers, who took part in the meeting, spoke out for establishing a nationwide ceasefire in Syria.