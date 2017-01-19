US embassy in Russia passes to Washington invitations to Astana talks on Syria

Activists in Berlin stage picket condemning Obama’s foreign policyWorld January 19, 21:17
Russian regulator promises to respond to any US restrictions of RT channelRussian Politics & Diplomacy January 19, 21:09
FIFA: Over 82,400 ticket requests applied globally for 2017 Confederations Cup in RussiaSport January 19, 20:17
Russia stands for developing legal tool to fight cyber hooliganismRussian Politics & Diplomacy January 19, 20:00
Russia is developing advanced hypersonic weapons — ministryMilitary & Defense January 19, 19:50
Former USSR leader receives Lithuanian court’s summons as witness in case over 1991 eventsWorld January 19, 19:29
FIDE chief says he plans to seek US entry after President-elect Trump’s inaugurationSport January 19, 18:56
Russian economy minister: Results of 2016 demonstrated adjustment to cheap oil, sanctionsBusiness & Economy January 19, 18:44
Russia ready to welcome Trump at economic forum in St. Petersburg — first deputy PMBusiness & Economy January 19, 18:29
MOSCOW, January 19. /TASS/. The US embassy in Moscow has received the invitations to the Astana talks on Syria and has passed them to Washington, Embassy Spokesperson Maria Olson told TASS.
"We have received the invitations and have passed them to Washington," she said.
According to information received by TASS, Russian Presidential Envoy for the Middle East and North Africa, Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov handed the invitations over to US Ambassador John Tefft at today’s meeting. The upcoming talks between the Syrian government and the armed opposition groups were announced after a trilateral meeting between Russia, Turkey and Iran held on December 20, 2016. The three countries’ foreign ministers, who took part in the meeting, spoke out for establishing a nationwide ceasefire in Syria.