At least 30 firefighters feared dead as burning building collapses in Iran — media

Hundreds of mourners pay last respects to Aleksandrov Ensemble's conductor

Hundreds of mourners pay last respects to Aleksandrov Ensemble's conductor January 16, 17:08

Up to 30 feared dead as avalanche hits Italian hotel — media

Up to 30 feared dead as avalanche hits Italian hotel — media January 19, 11:20

Nearly two million Russians take icy dunk to celebrate Epiphany Holiday

Nearly two million Russians take icy dunk to celebrate Epiphany Holiday January 19, 13:03

TEHRAN, January 19. /TASS/. At least 30 firefighters have been killed when a blazing high-rise building collapsed in Iran’s capital, Tehran, Press TV reported on Thursday.

The multistory Plasco shopping mall, one of Tehran’s first high-rises built in 1962, caught fire around 8 a.m. local time (04.30 a.m. GMT) and collapsed three house later.

Between 50 and 100 people are feared trapped under the rubble, Press TV said.