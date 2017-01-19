Back to Main page
At least 30 firefighters feared dead as burning building collapses in Iran — media

World
January 19, 13:41 UTC+3 TEHRAN
Between 50 and 100 people are feared trapped under the rubble, Press TV reported
TEHRAN, January 19. /TASS/. At least 30 firefighters have been killed when a blazing high-rise building collapsed in Iran’s capital, Tehran, Press TV reported on Thursday.

The multistory Plasco shopping mall, one of Tehran’s first high-rises built in 1962, caught fire around 8 a.m. local time (04.30 a.m. GMT) and collapsed three house later.

Between 50 and 100 people are feared trapped under the rubble, Press TV said.

Share
