At least 30 firefighters feared dead as burning building collapses in Iran — media

TEHRAN, January 19. /TASS/. At least 30 firefighters have been killed when a blazing high-rise building collapsed in Iran’s capital, Tehran, Press TV reported on Thursday.
The multistory Plasco shopping mall, one of Tehran’s first high-rises built in 1962, caught fire around 8 a.m. local time (04.30 a.m. GMT) and collapsed three house later.
Between 50 and 100 people are feared trapped under the rubble, Press TV said.