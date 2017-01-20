Presidential residences from around the globe

Agreement on bases in Syria to serve strengthening of stability in Middle East — MPRussian Politics & Diplomacy January 20, 21:18
Trump's inaugural address: When America is united, America is totally unstoppableWorld January 20, 20:57
Hermitage chief: New Palmyra destruction comes across as militants' vengeanceRussian Politics & Diplomacy January 20, 20:29
Russia's first deputy PM wants to keep current tax system for next political cycleBusiness & Economy January 20, 19:53
Russia’s Shipulin clinches gold in 20km individual race of IBU World Cup stage in ItalySport January 20, 19:18
Prominent Russian adventurer Konyukhov to take samples from Mariana Trench floorSociety & Culture January 20, 19:15
Gazprom CEO says North Stream-2 pipeline proves relevanceBusiness & Economy January 20, 19:10
More survivors found in avalanche-hit Italian hotel — mediaWorld January 20, 18:48
Donald Trump takes office as 45th US PresidentWorld January 20, 18:21
White House will become the center of attention today, as the 58th inauguration ceremony in the US history is going to be held in Washington on January 20. The ceremony is expected to be attended by Barack Obama and Joseph Biden with their families, members of the Trump family and many other notable guests. The White House, new US president's official home and residences of other world leaders - in this photo gallery.