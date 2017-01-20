Back to Main page
Presidential residences from around the globe

World
January 20, 12:53 UTC+3
White House will become the center of attention today, as the 58th inauguration ceremony in the US history is going to be held in Washington on January 20
The White House in Washington, the official residence and principal workplace of the President of the United States
The White House in Washington, the official residence and principal workplace of the President of the United States
The White House in Washington, the official residence and principal workplace of the President of the United States
© EPA/SHAWN THEW
The Blue House in Seoul, the executive office and official residence of the South Korean head of state
The Blue House in Seoul, the executive office and official residence of the South Korean head of state
The Blue House in Seoul, the executive office and official residence of the South Korean head of state
© AP Photo/Charles Dharapak
General view of the Elysee palace, the official residence of the President of France since 1848
General view of the Elysee palace, the official residence of the President of France since 1848
General view of the Elysee palace, the official residence of the President of France since 1848
© AP Photo/Francois Mori
The Kremlin Senate, a yellow building within the grounds of the Moscow Kremlin in Russia, houses the Russian presidential administration and is official residence of Russian President
The Kremlin Senate, a yellow building within the grounds of the Moscow Kremlin in Russia, houses the Russian presidential administration and is official residence of Russian President
The Kremlin Senate, a yellow building within the grounds of the Moscow Kremlin in Russia, houses the Russian presidential administration and is official residence of Russian President
© Artyom Geodakyan/TASS
La Casa Rosada in Buenos Aires is the executive mansion and office of the President of Argentina
La Casa Rosada in Buenos Aires is the executive mansion and office of the President of Argentina
La Casa Rosada in Buenos Aires is the executive mansion and office of the President of Argentina
© EPA/DAVID FERNANDEZ
Turkish Presidential Palace in Ankara, located inside Ataturk Forest Farm
Turkish Presidential Palace in Ankara, located inside Ataturk Forest Farm
Turkish Presidential Palace in Ankara, located inside Ataturk Forest Farm
© EPA/OZGE ELIF KIZIL/ANADOLU AGENCY
The main entrance of the Rashtrapati Bhavan, the official home of the President of India, located at the Western end of Rajpath in New Delhi
The main entrance of the Rashtrapati Bhavan, the official home of the President of India, located at the Western end of Rajpath in New Delhi
The main entrance of the Rashtrapati Bhavan, the official home of the President of India, located at the Western end of Rajpath in New Delhi
© AP Photo/Altaf Qadri
The Planalto presidential palace, the official workplace of the President of Brazil, designed by architect Oscar Niemeyer. It is one of the official palaces of the Presidency, along with the Palacio da Alvorada, the official residence
The Planalto presidential palace, the official workplace of the President of Brazil, designed by architect Oscar Niemeyer. It is one of the official palaces of the Presidency, along with the Palacio da Alvorada, the official residence
The Planalto presidential palace, the official workplace of the President of Brazil, designed by architect Oscar Niemeyer. It is one of the official palaces of the Presidency, along with the Palacio da Alvorada, the official residence
© AP Photo/Felipe Dana
Presidential Palace of Vietnam is located in Hanoi. The palace hosts government meetings
Presidential Palace of Vietnam is located in Hanoi. The palace hosts government meetings
Presidential Palace of Vietnam is located in Hanoi. The palace hosts government meetings
© AP Photo/Gerald Herbert
Bellevue Palace, located in Berlin's Tiergarten district, is the official residence of the President of Germany since 1994
Bellevue Palace, located in Berlin's Tiergarten district, is the official residence of the President of Germany since 1994
Bellevue Palace, located in Berlin's Tiergarten district, is the official residence of the President of Germany since 1994
© EPA/GUIDO BERGMANN
The Quirinal Palace, the official residence of the President of the Italian Republic, in Rome
The Quirinal Palace, the official residence of the President of the Italian Republic, in Rome
The Quirinal Palace, the official residence of the President of the Italian Republic, in Rome
© EPA/CLAUDIO ONORATI
Government palace in Lima is the seat of the executive branch of the Peruvian Government and the official residence of the President of Peru
Government palace in Lima is the seat of the executive branch of the Peruvian Government and the official residence of the President of Peru
Government palace in Lima is the seat of the executive branch of the Peruvian Government and the official residence of the President of Peru
© AP Photo/Martin Mejia
The Akorda Presidential Palace is the official workplace of the President of Kazakhstan, located in Astana
The Akorda Presidential Palace is the official workplace of the President of Kazakhstan, located in Astana
The Akorda Presidential Palace is the official workplace of the President of Kazakhstan, located in Astana
© Valeriy Sharifulin/TASS
White House will become the center of attention today, as the 58th inauguration ceremony in the US history is going to be held in Washington on January 20. The ceremony is expected to be attended by Barack Obama and Joseph Biden with their families, members of the Trump family and many other notable guests. The White House, new US president's official home and residences of other world leaders - in this photo gallery.

