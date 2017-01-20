Presidential residences from around the globe

Government palace in Lima is the seat of the executive branch of the Peruvian Government and the official residence of the President of Peru © AP Photo/Martin Mejia

The Planalto presidential palace, the official workplace of the President of Brazil, designed by architect Oscar Niemeyer. It is one of the official palaces of the Presidency, along with the Palacio da Alvorada, the official residence © AP Photo/Felipe Dana

The main entrance of the Rashtrapati Bhavan, the official home of the President of India, located at the Western end of Rajpath in New Delhi © AP Photo/Altaf Qadri

White House will become the center of attention today, as the 58th inauguration ceremony in the US history is going to be held in Washington on January 20. The ceremony is expected to be attended by Barack Obama and Joseph Biden with their families, members of the Trump family and many other notable guests. The White House, new US president's official home and residences of other world leaders - in this photo gallery.