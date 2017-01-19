WSJ: Ukraine’s president hopes to meet Trump in February

Activists in Berlin stage picket condemning Obama’s foreign policyWorld January 19, 21:17
Russian regulator promises to respond to any US restrictions of RT channelRussian Politics & Diplomacy January 19, 21:09
FIFA: Over 82,400 ticket requests applied globally for 2017 Confederations Cup in RussiaSport January 19, 20:17
Russia stands for developing legal tool to fight cyber hooliganismRussian Politics & Diplomacy January 19, 20:00
Russia is developing advanced hypersonic weapons — ministryMilitary & Defense January 19, 19:50
Former USSR leader receives Lithuanian court’s summons as witness in case over 1991 eventsWorld January 19, 19:29
FIDE chief says he plans to seek US entry after President-elect Trump’s inaugurationSport January 19, 18:56
Russian economy minister: Results of 2016 demonstrated adjustment to cheap oil, sanctionsBusiness & Economy January 19, 18:44
Russia ready to welcome Trump at economic forum in St. Petersburg — first deputy PMBusiness & Economy January 19, 18:29
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
NEW YORK, January 19. /TASS/. Ukraine’s President Petro Poroshenko hopes to meet US President-elect Donald Trump in February and believes the incoming administration will continue its policy of Ukraine’s support, he said in an interview with the Wall Street Journal.
"Look, first of all, we are enjoying the strong bipartisan support" in the US, Poroshenko said at the World Economic Forum in Davos. "I am absolutely sure that the continuation of our cooperation with the United States will be very effective."
Poroshenko said that he was planning to visit Washington next month and that he hoped to meet with Donald Trump. Ukraine’s president made a phone call to Trump in the days after his win in the presidential election in November.
"That would be my great pleasure and I think that would be an effective meeting based on my impression of the phone conversation," he said.
Poroshenko noted that he respects the choice of voters in Western democratic countries and "is ready to work with any leaders." He also warned against lifting anti-Russian sanctions as it "would be dangerous for their (Western countries) future security."
Earlier, Poroshenko said that in the phone conversation with the US president-elect they had agreed their meeting would be held right after Trump’s inauguration on January 20. Nonetheless, the US incoming administration has not confirmed this information yet.