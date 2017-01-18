Chinese Foreign Ministry: Beijing ready to boost cooperation with Moscow

Ministry reports US spy agencies' latest attempt to recruit Russian worker was on Jan 14Russian Politics & Diplomacy January 18, 21:57
BEIJING, January 18. /TASS/. Beijing is ready to boost its relations and coordination with Moscow, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying said on Wednesday, commenting on Russian top diplomat Sergey Lavrov’s annual press conference.
"We have paid attention to the Russian foreign minister praising Chinese-Russian relations," the Chinese diplomat said. "We appreciate and share his position emphasizing the need to further boost bilateral ties."
"Chinese-Russian comprehensive partnership is currently at its highest level in history. The two countries have been developing cooperation in many fields," Hua Chunying added. She also said that China and Russia had been cooperating in developing the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) and the Chinese Silk Road Economic Belt project.
"Chinese-Russian relations are an important factor in maintaining global stability," the Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson said stressing that China was ready to "boost ties and coordination with Russia.".