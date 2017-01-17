Nobody in Moldova will take risk of recognizing Crimea as part of Russia now — president

Ministry reports US spy agencies' latest attempt to recruit Russian worker was on Jan 14Russian Politics & Diplomacy January 18, 21:57
MOSCOW, January 17. /TASS/. Moldova should maintain friendly relations with Ukraine, so nobody today will take the risk of recognizing Crimea as Russian territory now, Moldova’s President Igor Dodon told a TASS news conference in Moscow on Tuesday.
"I have not changed my stance (on Crimea), and I will not. But one has to be aware that we are to build friendly relations with Ukraine. As for the official recognition of certain things … I believe that nobody in Moldova will take such a risk today," Dodon said.
He voiced the hope that "in the near future, at some stage Russian-Ukrainian relations will resume as friendly and brotherly ones."
"It will be good for all," Dodon added.