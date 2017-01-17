Foreign minister assures Kazakhstan is ready to hold intra-Syrian talks

Putin accuses outgoing US administration of attempting to undermine Trump’s legitimacyRussian Politics & Diplomacy January 17, 16:35
Defense Ministry launches large-scale upgrade of practice ranges in west RussiaMilitary & Defense January 17, 16:16
BMW to resume premium car deliveries to RussiaBusiness & Economy January 17, 15:48
Russia to appeal ECHR decision on illegitimacy of Dima Yakovlev lawRussian Politics & Diplomacy January 17, 15:40
Record-breaking KAMAZ trucksBusiness & Economy January 17, 15:37
Russian PM says up to $1.8 bln to be earmarked to prop up economy in 2017Business & Economy January 17, 15:35
Lavrov says tensions in Balkans growing, standoff must be preventedRussian Politics & Diplomacy January 17, 15:16
Russian top diplomat: Moscow denies worship of Western liberal valuesRussian Politics & Diplomacy January 17, 15:04
Russia to replace carrier rocket engines after Progress cargo spacecraft crashScience & Space January 17, 14:59
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
ASTANA, January 17. /TASS/. Kazakhstan is fully prepared to host intra-Syrian talks in Astana scheduled for January 23, Foreign Minister Kairat Abdrakhmanov told reporters on the sidelines of a government meeting on Tuesday.
"Kazakhstan is fully ready. We already have the experience. We hosted talks on the Iran nuclear program in Almaty and two rounds of intra-Syrian negotiations were held in Astana in 2015," the minister said.
Abdrakhmanov also confirmed the date of the meeting. "I suggest now to consider January 23 as a working date for this planned meeting. There will be more exact information after its initiators agree on the participants and the format," he said.