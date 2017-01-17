Back to Main page
Foreign minister assures Kazakhstan is ready to hold intra-Syrian talks

World
January 17, 10:44 UTC+3 ASTANA
1 pages in this article

ASTANA, January 17. /TASS/. Kazakhstan is fully prepared to host intra-Syrian talks in Astana scheduled for January 23, Foreign Minister Kairat Abdrakhmanov told reporters on the sidelines of a government meeting on Tuesday.

"Kazakhstan is fully ready. We already have the experience. We hosted talks on the Iran nuclear program in Almaty and two rounds of intra-Syrian negotiations were held in Astana in 2015," the minister said.

Abdrakhmanov also confirmed the date of the meeting. "I suggest now to consider January 23 as a working date for this planned meeting. There will be more exact information after its initiators agree on the participants and the format," he said.

