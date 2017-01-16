Back to Main page
Poroshenko instructs ministry to file lawsuit against Russia to UN International Court

World
January 16, 16:44 UTC+3 KIEV
The Ukrainian president has instructed the Foreign Ministry to file a lawsuit to the UN International Court on Russia’s breaches of the Conventions on countering terrorism financing
Ukrainian President Pyotr Poroshenko

© EPA/SERGEY DOLZHENKO

KIEV, January 16. /TASS/. Ukrainian President Pyotr Poroshenko has instructed the Foreign Ministry to file a lawsuit to the UN International Court on Russia’s breaches of the Conventions on countering terrorism financing and on the elimination of racial discrimination, the president’s press office reported on Monday.

"Today the entire volume of work has been completed on the pre-judicial process. Ukraine is fully ready for transferring the necessary documents to the UN International Court in The Hague for bringing the Russian Federation to liability under these two Conventions," the Ukrainian president said, instructing diplomats to deliver the lawsuit "already today."

The Ukrainian president also said he personally controlled all the previous lawsuits against Russia. In particular, Ukraine is accusing Russia of breaching maritime law and of property confiscation in Crimea. The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry has also prepared a lawsuit on Russia’s breaches of the treaty on friendship, cooperation and partnership between the two countries.

Ukraine crisis
