Poroshenko instructs ministry to file lawsuit against Russia to UN International Court

Putin accuses outgoing US administration of attempting to undermine Trump’s legitimacyRussian Politics & Diplomacy January 17, 16:35
Defense Ministry launches large-scale upgrade of practice ranges in west RussiaMilitary & Defense January 17, 16:16
BMW to resume premium car deliveries to RussiaBusiness & Economy January 17, 15:48
Russia to appeal ECHR decision on illegitimacy of Dima Yakovlev lawRussian Politics & Diplomacy January 17, 15:40
Record-breaking KAMAZ trucksBusiness & Economy January 17, 15:37
Russian PM says up to $1.8 bln to be earmarked to prop up economy in 2017Business & Economy January 17, 15:35
Lavrov says tensions in Balkans growing, standoff must be preventedRussian Politics & Diplomacy January 17, 15:16
Russian top diplomat: Moscow denies worship of Western liberal valuesRussian Politics & Diplomacy January 17, 15:04
Russia to replace carrier rocket engines after Progress cargo spacecraft crashScience & Space January 17, 14:59
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
KIEV, January 16. /TASS/. Ukrainian President Pyotr Poroshenko has instructed the Foreign Ministry to file a lawsuit to the UN International Court on Russia’s breaches of the Conventions on countering terrorism financing and on the elimination of racial discrimination, the president’s press office reported on Monday.
"Today the entire volume of work has been completed on the pre-judicial process. Ukraine is fully ready for transferring the necessary documents to the UN International Court in The Hague for bringing the Russian Federation to liability under these two Conventions," the Ukrainian president said, instructing diplomats to deliver the lawsuit "already today."
The Ukrainian president also said he personally controlled all the previous lawsuits against Russia. In particular, Ukraine is accusing Russia of breaching maritime law and of property confiscation in Crimea. The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry has also prepared a lawsuit on Russia’s breaches of the treaty on friendship, cooperation and partnership between the two countries.