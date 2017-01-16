Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Contact Group on Ukraine begins this year's first meeting in Minsk

World
January 16, 16:15 UTC+3 MOSCOW
Meetings of sub-groups are also being held in Minsk
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, January 16. /TASS/. A meeting of the Contact Group on settling the situation in eastern Ukraine has begun in the Belarusian capital of Minsk, said Darya Olifer, spokesperson to Kiev’s representative to the talks, former Ukrainian President Leonid Kuchma.

"A meeting of the Trilateral contact group has begun in Minsk," she wrote in a Facebook post.

This is the first meeting of the Contact Group this year. Besides, meetings of sub-groups are also being held in Minsk.

Read also
Contact Group focuses on demining, creation of new security zones in Donbass — OSCE envoy

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Topics
Ukraine crisis
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
Death toll in cargo plane crash in Kyrgyzstan grows to 37
10
Liberated Aleppo in pictures
8
Ankara holds ceremony to bid farewell to assassinated Russian ambassador
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Lavrov believes US wanted to use IS, Jabhat al-Nusra to overthrow Assad
2
Putin accuses outgoing US administration of attempting to undermine Trump’s legitimacy
3
Russian top diplomat: Moscow denies worship of Western liberal values
4
Russian PM says up to $1.8 bln to be earmarked to prop up economy in 2017
5
First woman in space says Russians will be first on Mars
6
Russia to appeal ECHR decision on illegitimacy of Dima Yakovlev law
7
Russia, US start restoring business ties — ombudsman
TOP STORIES
Реклама