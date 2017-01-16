Contact Group on Ukraine begins this year's first meeting in Minsk

Putin accuses outgoing US administration of attempting to undermine Trump’s legitimacyRussian Politics & Diplomacy January 17, 16:35
MOSCOW, January 16. /TASS/. A meeting of the Contact Group on settling the situation in eastern Ukraine has begun in the Belarusian capital of Minsk, said Darya Olifer, spokesperson to Kiev’s representative to the talks, former Ukrainian President Leonid Kuchma.
"A meeting of the Trilateral contact group has begun in Minsk," she wrote in a Facebook post.
This is the first meeting of the Contact Group this year. Besides, meetings of sub-groups are also being held in Minsk.