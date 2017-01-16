Secretary General confident that Trump administration will remain committed to NATO

BRUSSELS, January 16. /TASS/. NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg is confident that the incoming US administration will remain committed to NATO, a NATO source told TASS on Monday commenting on Donald Trump’s statement in which he called NATO obsolete.

"As the NATO Secretary General has stated, he’s looking forward to working with President-elect Donald Trump and his national security team. He is absolutely confident that the incoming US administration will remain committed to NATO," the source said.

According to the source, the "Secretary General has discussed with the US President-elect how NATO needs to continue adapting to the new security environment, including to counter the threat of terrorism, as well as the need for increased defense spending in the Alliance, which has been a top priority for the Secretary General since his appointment in 2014." "A strong NATO is good for the United States, just as it is for Europe," the source concluded.

In an interview with Germany’s Bild and the Times of London, Donald Trump said that NATO was obsolete because it wasn't taking care of terror.

The US President-elect also said that "number one, it is obsolete, because it was designed many, many years ago. Number two, the countries aren’t paying what they’re supposed to pay." "The countries aren’t paying their fair share so we’re supposed to protect countries," Trump added.

Donald Trumps is scheduled to take the oath of office on January 20.