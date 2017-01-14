Back to Main page
Turkey, Russia plan to invite US to Syria talks in Astana

World
January 14, 20:27 UTC+3
"The United States will take part in the negotiations in Astana," Mevlut Cavusoglu told reporters, adding diplomats had held talks with Moscow about invitations to Washington’s representatives
1 pages in this article

ANKARA, January 14. /TASS/. Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu has reached an agreement with Russia that the United States would participate in the Syria peace talks in Kazakhstan’s capital Astana.

"The United States will take part in the negotiations in Astana," Cavusoglu told reporters on Saturday, adding diplomats had held talks with Moscow about invitations to Washington’s representatives.

"We do not deny that America has its role in this process," he said, noting that "at this stage it is assessed which sides could be represented in Astana and at what level."

Ankara "will never accept participation of Kurdish militants in the negotiations," the Turkish foreign minister said, meaning the People’s Protection Units (YPG) and the Democratic Union party, recognized as terrorist organizations in Turkey.

"The talks should be attended by those forces that will be able to make an effective contribution to resolving (the conflict)," Cavusoglu said.

Topics
Syrian conflict
Countries
Syria
