PM says Transnistria needs Russian economic experts’ assistance

TIRASPOL, January 13. /TASS/. The self-proclaimed Republic of Transnistria, facing financial difficulties, plans to turn to Russia’s government for expert assistance, Transnistrian Prime Minister Alexander Martynov said on Friday following his meeting with Russian Ambassador to Moldova Farit Mukhametshin.

"We would like to take advantage of Russia’s experience in drawing up road maps aimed at improving the business climate and bolstering exports. The opinion of Russian experts is important to us," Martynov said.

According to him, these issues will be discussed during the Transnistrian government delegation’s visit to Moscow scheduled for late January. The self-proclaimed republic’s officials plan to meet with representatives of a number of Russia’s ministries, public organizations, trade unions, the Audit Chamber and the Agency for Strategic Initiatives, the Transnistrian government’s press office said.

Transnistrian President Vadim Krasnoselsky said earlier that Tiraspol depended on Moscow’s support but noted that the republic was capable of offering Russia its products. He noted that Transnistria had economic potential.