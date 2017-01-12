Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Ukrainian president unveils new Odessa governor

World
January 12, 17:27 UTC+3 ODESSA
Former President of Georgia Mikheil Saakashvili had served as Governor of the Odessa region from May 30, 2016 until November 9, 2016
1 pages in this article
Ukrainian President Pyotr Poroshenko and Odessa Region’s new governor Maksim Stepanov

Ukrainian President Pyotr Poroshenko and Odessa Region’s new governor Maksim Stepanov

© Mykola Lazarenko/Press Office of the President of Ukraine/TASS

ODESSA, January 12. /TASS/. Ukrainian President Pyotr Poroshenko has formally introduced Maksim Stepanov as the Odessa Region’s new governor.

"This is a good choice. He has two university degrees, he is not new to the Odessa region and has experience since he used to work as the first deputy chairman of the regional state administration. He is eager to work here and fulfill his duties rather than take trips to foreign countries," Poroshenko said during the introduction ceremony.

Read also
Mikhail Saakashvili
Mikhail Saakashvili says he seeks to change Ukraine’s political class

He also thanked Stepanov for his previous work at the state-run Ukraine Printing Plant producing various documents forms. According to the president, Stepanov had to launch the production of biometric passports and ID cards, an assignment he completed within a set deadline.

On December 20, 2016, Senior Civil Service panel on selecting high-ranking government officials declared Stepanov the winner of a bid for the post of regional governor. Before that, he used to occupy posts in various state agencies and commercial enterprises.

Former President of Georgia Mikheil Saakashvili had served as Governor of the Odessa region from May 30, 2016 until November 9, 2016. On November 7, 2016, he announced his resignation saying "it is impossible to combat corruption since top state officials are involved in it."

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Persons
Pyotr Poroshenko Mikheil Saakashvili
Topics
Ukraine crisis
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
Liberated Aleppo in pictures
8
Ankara holds ceremony to bid farewell to assassinated Russian ambassador
12
Berlin Christmas market attack
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia, Turkey, Iran hold consultations on Syria in Moscow
2
Protest action against handover of iconic cathedral to Church held in St Petersburg
3
Moscow unsatisfied with ICAO reply to query on Ukraine’s firing practice near Crimea
4
Accounts Chamber chairwoman: Russian economy is still dependent on oil
5
Expert says Russia, Iran to develop roadmap for military and technical cooperation
6
Air defense Pantsir-S1 systems enter combat duty in western Siberia
7
Siberian killer and rapist of 22 women charged with 47 new murders
TOP STORIES
Реклама