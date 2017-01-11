US intelligence drew conclusion on Russia’s alleged cyberattacks in Oct 2016 - Pentagon

Cabinet considers it reasonable to restore Russia-US economic relations - TimakovaRussian Politics & Diplomacy January 11, 2:10
International anti-doping agencies urge banning Russia from all sports competitionsSport January 11, 1:06
Dutch journalist says plane fragments can still be found at MH17 crash siteWorld January 10, 21:54
FIFA chief: Russia is ‘on track’ organizing 2017, 2018 tournamentsSport January 10, 20:52
Remembrance service for Prince Dimitri Romanov held at Russian church in CopenhagenWorld January 10, 20:36
Russian energy minister to attend monitoring committee meeting in ViennaBusiness & Economy January 10, 19:45
Russian ships cross Northern Sea Route westwards for first time in winterBusiness & Economy January 10, 19:34
Minsk respects Russia’s interests in allowing short visa-free trips for 80 statesWorld January 10, 19:19
Siberian killer and rapist of 22 women charged with 47 new murdersWorld January 10, 19:05
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
WASHINGTON, January 11. /TASS/. The US intelligence services drew the conclusion on Russia’s participation in cyberattacks on American political organizations in October 2016, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Marine General Joseph Dunford said during a news briefing at the Pentagon.
According to Dunford, the final conclusion was made in October last year.
The Defense Secretary Ash Carter added that intelligence services usually draw such conclusions only following the examination of evidence.
Earlier the US intelligence published a declassified report on supposed hacks during the 2016 presidential campaign. The report claims that the Main Intelligence Directorate of the General Staff of Russia’s Armed Forces handed confidential information about the US Democratic Party over to Wikileaks, the DCLeaks.com website and a hacker nicknamed Guccifer 2.0. Moscow has repeatedly denied any role in cyberattacks.