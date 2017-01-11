US intelligence drew conclusion on Russia’s alleged cyberattacks in Oct 2016 - Pentagon

WASHINGTON, January 11. /TASS/. The US intelligence services drew the conclusion on Russia’s participation in cyberattacks on American political organizations in October 2016, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Marine General Joseph Dunford said during a news briefing at the Pentagon.

According to Dunford, the final conclusion was made in October last year.

The Defense Secretary Ash Carter added that intelligence services usually draw such conclusions only following the examination of evidence.

Earlier the US intelligence published a declassified report on supposed hacks during the 2016 presidential campaign. The report claims that the Main Intelligence Directorate of the General Staff of Russia’s Armed Forces handed confidential information about the US Democratic Party over to Wikileaks, the DCLeaks.com website and a hacker nicknamed Guccifer 2.0. Moscow has repeatedly denied any role in cyberattacks.