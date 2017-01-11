Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

US intelligence drew conclusion on Russia’s alleged cyberattacks in Oct 2016 - Pentagon

World
January 11, 5:06 UTC+3 WASHINGTON
The Defense Secretary Ash Carter added that intelligence services usually draw such conclusions only following the examination of evidence
1 pages in this article

WASHINGTON, January 11. /TASS/. The US intelligence services drew the conclusion on Russia’s participation in cyberattacks on American political organizations in October 2016, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Marine General Joseph Dunford said during a news briefing at the Pentagon.

According to Dunford, the final conclusion was made in October last year.

The Defense Secretary Ash Carter added that intelligence services usually draw such conclusions only following the examination of evidence.

Earlier the US intelligence published a declassified report on supposed hacks during the 2016 presidential campaign. The report claims that the Main Intelligence Directorate of the General Staff of Russia’s Armed Forces handed confidential information about the US Democratic Party over to Wikileaks, the DCLeaks.com website and a hacker nicknamed Guccifer 2.0. Moscow has repeatedly denied any role in cyberattacks.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
Liberated Aleppo in pictures
8
Ankara holds ceremony to bid farewell to assassinated Russian ambassador
12
Berlin Christmas market attack
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russian MP says US airstrikes on village in Syria’s Idlib was provocation
2
Remembrance service for Prince Dimitri Romanov held at Russian church in Copenhagen
3
S-400 air defense systems regiment to assume combat duty in Northern Fleet
4
Russia’s Reserve Fund down 70 percent in 2016
5
Cabinet considers it reasonable to restore Russia-US economic relations - Timakova
6
FIFA chief: Russia is ‘on track’ organizing 2017, 2018 tournaments
7
Belarus introduces five-day visa-free travel for citizens of 80 countries
TOP STORIES
Реклама