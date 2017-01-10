Back to Main page
Italian foreign minister speaks in favor of return to G8 format

World
January 10, 23:50 UTC+3 MOSCOW
Italy assumed the rotating presidency of G7 on January 1
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, January 10./TASS/. Italian Foreign Minister Angelino Alfano spoke on Tuesday in favor of getting back to the G8 format with the participation of Russia, ANSA news agency reports.

"We must look towards Russia rejoining the G8 but we still don't know if it will be possible by May," the news agency quoted him as saying. However, speaking about Russia’s possible return to G8 "would be premature now, because you first have to start with an assessment of the enactment of the Minsk Accords," he added.

Italy assumed the rotating presidency of G7 on January 1. Earlier reports said the G7 leaders planned to discuss the issue of retaining sanctions against Russia at their next summit, due in Italy in May.

