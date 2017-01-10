Italian foreign minister speaks in favor of return to G8 format

Cabinet considers it reasonable to restore Russia-US economic relations - TimakovaRussian Politics & Diplomacy January 11, 2:10
International anti-doping agencies urge banning Russia from all sports competitionsSport January 11, 1:06
Dutch journalist says plane fragments can still be found at MH17 crash siteWorld January 10, 21:54
FIFA chief: Russia is ‘on track’ organizing 2017, 2018 tournamentsSport January 10, 20:52
Remembrance service for Prince Dimitri Romanov held at Russian church in CopenhagenWorld January 10, 20:36
Russian energy minister to attend monitoring committee meeting in ViennaBusiness & Economy January 10, 19:45
Russian ships cross Northern Sea Route westwards for first time in winterBusiness & Economy January 10, 19:34
Minsk respects Russia’s interests in allowing short visa-free trips for 80 statesWorld January 10, 19:19
Siberian killer and rapist of 22 women charged with 47 new murdersWorld January 10, 19:05
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
MOSCOW, January 10./TASS/. Italian Foreign Minister Angelino Alfano spoke on Tuesday in favor of getting back to the G8 format with the participation of Russia, ANSA news agency reports.
"We must look towards Russia rejoining the G8 but we still don't know if it will be possible by May," the news agency quoted him as saying. However, speaking about Russia’s possible return to G8 "would be premature now, because you first have to start with an assessment of the enactment of the Minsk Accords," he added.
Italy assumed the rotating presidency of G7 on January 1. Earlier reports said the G7 leaders planned to discuss the issue of retaining sanctions against Russia at their next summit, due in Italy in May.