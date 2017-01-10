Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russian, Turkish top diplomats stress importance of observing ceasefire in Syria

World
January 10, 21:23 UTC+3
The two top diplomats also underscored that the fight against terrorist groups must be continued, according to the Russian Foreign Ministry
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, January 10. /TASS/. Foreign Ministers Sergei Lavrov of Russia and Mevlut Cavusoglu of Turkey stressed the importance of observing the ceasefire regime in Syria, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday after their telephone conversation.

Read also

Defense minister says Russia's efforts pave way to Astana meeting on Syria
UN invited to Syria talks in Astana — Russia’s UN envoy
Syria talks to start in Astana on January 23 - Turkish foreign minister
Syria grateful to Russia for brokering talks in Astana
Lavrov says Egypt could join Syria talks in Astana

"The two ministers continued discussion of the entire range of issues related to the implementation of the provisions of the documents that were signed by the Syrian government and the opposition on December 29," the ministry said. "The sides stressed the importance of observing the regime of cessation of hostilities and of a constructive approach to the preparations for an intra-Syrian meeting due to take place in Astana. The two top diplomats also underscored that the fight against terrorist groups must be continued."

"The two top diplomats also discussed a number of current issues of the Russian-Turkish relations," the ministry said.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Topics
Syrian conflict Russian Foreign Ministry
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
Liberated Aleppo in pictures
8
Ankara holds ceremony to bid farewell to assassinated Russian ambassador
12
Berlin Christmas market attack
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russian MP says US airstrikes on village in Syria’s Idlib was provocation
2
Remembrance service for Prince Dimitri Romanov held at Russian church in Copenhagen
3
S-400 air defense systems regiment to assume combat duty in Northern Fleet
4
Russia’s Reserve Fund down 70 percent in 2016
5
Cabinet considers it reasonable to restore Russia-US economic relations - Timakova
6
FIFA chief: Russia is ‘on track’ organizing 2017, 2018 tournaments
7
Belarus introduces five-day visa-free travel for citizens of 80 countries
TOP STORIES
Реклама