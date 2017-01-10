Russian, Turkish top diplomats stress importance of observing ceasefire in Syria

Cabinet considers it reasonable to restore Russia-US economic relations - TimakovaRussian Politics & Diplomacy January 11, 2:10
MOSCOW, January 10. /TASS/. Foreign Ministers Sergei Lavrov of Russia and Mevlut Cavusoglu of Turkey stressed the importance of observing the ceasefire regime in Syria, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday after their telephone conversation.
"The two ministers continued discussion of the entire range of issues related to the implementation of the provisions of the documents that were signed by the Syrian government and the opposition on December 29," the ministry said. "The sides stressed the importance of observing the regime of cessation of hostilities and of a constructive approach to the preparations for an intra-Syrian meeting due to take place in Astana. The two top diplomats also underscored that the fight against terrorist groups must be continued."
"The two top diplomats also discussed a number of current issues of the Russian-Turkish relations," the ministry said.