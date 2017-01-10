Back to Main page
Twin blasts near parliament in Kabul kill over 20

World
January 10, 16:33 UTC+3
The Afghan Taliban has claimed responsibility for the blasts, according to media reports
1 pages in this article
© AP Photo/Rahmat Gul

January 10. /TASS/. Two explosions rocked the Afghan capital of Kabul on Tuesday, according to media reports. 

At least 21 people were killed and nearly 45 others wounded, news agency AFP quoted officials as saying.

Reuters reports the Afghan Taliban claimed responsibility for the blasts. 

