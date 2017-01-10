Twin blasts near parliament in Kabul kill over 20

Cabinet considers it reasonable to restore Russia-US economic relations - TimakovaRussian Politics & Diplomacy January 11, 2:10
January 10. /TASS/. Two explosions rocked the Afghan capital of Kabul on Tuesday, according to media reports.
At least 21 people were killed and nearly 45 others wounded, news agency AFP quoted officials as saying.
Reuters reports the Afghan Taliban claimed responsibility for the blasts.