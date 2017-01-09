Russian diplomat, Syrian opposition leader discuss creating common opposition platform

MOSCOW, January 9. /TASS/. Efforts towards creating a common Syrian opposition platform for talks with the government were in focus of talks between Russian president’s envoy for the Middle East and African countries and Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov and leader of the Popular Front for Change and Liberation Qadri Jamil, the Russian foreign ministry said on Monday.

"The sides discussed the current situation in and around Syria with a focus on the prospects for the Syrian opposition’s elaborating a common consolidated platform to make it possible for it to take a constructive part in the process of political settlement of the Syrian crisis on the basis of United Nations Security Council Resolution 2254," the ministry said.

Consultations between the Syrian government and the opposition are expected to be held in Kazakhstan’s Astana in the second half of January. Efforts will be continued in Geneva where United Nations Secretary General’s Special Envoy for Syria Staffan de Mistura plans to launch another round of peace talks on February 8.