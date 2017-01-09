Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russian diplomat, Syrian opposition leader discuss creating common opposition platform

World
January 09, 21:50 UTC+3 MOSCOW
Consultations between the Syrian government and the opposition are expected to be held in Kazakhstan’s Astana in the second half of January
1 pages in this article

Read also
Russia’s Permanent Representative to United Nations Vitaly Churkin
UN invited to Syria talks in Astana — Russia’s UN envoy

MOSCOW, January 9. /TASS/. Efforts towards creating a common Syrian opposition platform for talks with the government were in focus of talks between Russian president’s envoy for the Middle East and African countries and Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov and leader of the Popular Front for Change and Liberation Qadri Jamil, the Russian foreign ministry said on Monday.

"The sides discussed the current situation in and around Syria with a focus on the prospects for the Syrian opposition’s elaborating a common consolidated platform to make it possible for it to take a constructive part in the process of political settlement of the Syrian crisis on the basis of United Nations Security Council Resolution 2254," the ministry said.

Consultations between the Syrian government and the opposition are expected to be held in Kazakhstan’s Astana in the second half of January. Efforts will be continued in Geneva where United Nations Secretary General’s Special Envoy for Syria Staffan de Mistura plans to launch another round of peace talks on February 8.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Topics
Syrian conflict
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
Liberated Aleppo in pictures
8
Ankara holds ceremony to bid farewell to assassinated Russian ambassador
12
Berlin Christmas market attack
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russian MP says US airstrikes on village in Syria’s Idlib was provocation
2
Remembrance service for Prince Dimitri Romanov held at Russian church in Copenhagen
3
S-400 air defense systems regiment to assume combat duty in Northern Fleet
4
Russia’s Reserve Fund down 70 percent in 2016
5
Cabinet considers it reasonable to restore Russia-US economic relations - Timakova
6
FIFA chief: Russia is ‘on track’ organizing 2017, 2018 tournaments
7
Belarus introduces five-day visa-free travel for citizens of 80 countries
TOP STORIES
Реклама