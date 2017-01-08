Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Yemeni army is ready to fight rebels on its own - Saudi-led coalition representative

World
January 08, 2:08 UTC+3 CAIRO
In recent years the Saudi-led coalition was fighting Houthis and at the same time training the Yemeni Army
1 pages in this article

CAIRO, January 8. /TASS/. Yemeni governmental army, that supports the country’s President Abdrabbuh Mansour Hadi, now can act against the Ansar Allah rebel movement without assistance of the Saudi led coalition, the coalition’s spokesman General Ahmad Asiri said on Saturday in an interview with Al Arabiya TV channel.

"Now the time has come when the Yemeni army can act independently on the battle fields," Asiri said adding that in recent years the Saudi-led coalition was fighting Houthis and at the same time training the Yemeni Army.

According to the military official, the government forces acting on the side of President Masour Hadi have made significant progress on all Yemeni fronts.

The standoff between the government forces and Houthis rebels has been on in Yemen since August 2014. In March 2015, it intensified after the Saudi-led coalition entered Yemen and supported President Masour Hadi.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
Liberated Aleppo in pictures
8
Ankara holds ceremony to bid farewell to assassinated Russian ambassador
12
Berlin Christmas market attack
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Dmitri Hvorostovsky: Tomorrow will be brighter still
2
Three Russian strike helicopters, aircrew leave Hmeimim airbase in Syria
3
Yemeni army is ready to fight rebels on its own - Saudi-led coalition representative
4
US intelligence publishes declassified version of report on alleged cyber attacks
5
Donald Trump says good relations with Russia are ‘good thing’
6
Russia’s missile forces to fully switch to digital data transmission technology by 2020
7
Russian Airborne Troops to get 30 new infantry fighting vehicles
TOP STORIES
Реклама