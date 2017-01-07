Portugal’s former President Mario Soares dies at age of 92

Vlad Khadarin of Russia wins big air Snowboard World Cup event in MoscowSport January 07, 21:06
Finland’s Kontiolahti to host BMW IBU World Cup 8 instead of Russia’s TyumenSport January 07, 20:50
Portugal’s former President Mario Soares dies at age of 92World January 07, 19:59
Donald Trump says good relations with Russia are ‘good thing’World January 07, 19:51
Kadyrov praises inter-religious peace and harmony in ChechnyaSociety & Culture January 07, 13:45
Putin congratulates Russians on ChristmasSociety & Culture January 07, 13:20
Patriarch Kirill warns against provocations in cultureSociety & Culture January 07, 13:14
US intelligence publishes declassified version of report on alleged cyber attacksWorld January 07, 2:26
Gazprom sets record for daily export volume to non-CIS countriesBusiness & Economy January 06, 18:03
MOSCOW, January 7. /TASS/. Portugal’s former President Mario Soares has died in a Lisbon hospital at the age of 92, France Presse said on Saturday citing a hospital spokesman.
Soares was taken to the Portuguese Red Cross Hospital on December 13, 2016.
Mario Soares, the founder of the Socialist Party of Portugal, was the country’s first Socialist President in 1986-1996.