One person reported dead in hotel fire in northeast of Moscow - source

MOSCOW, January 7. /TASS/. One person is reported dead and seven others hurt in a fire in a small hotel in the northeast of Moscow, sources in the city’s law enforcement agencies told TASS. The fire in a two-storey hotel building has affected an area of 300 square meters.
"Fire-fighters are evacuating hotel guests and personnel. At this point one is known to have died and seven others to have been hurt," the source said.
Several ambulances are at the scene. Busses have been parked near the burning hotel to accommodate those rescued. The air temperature in Moscow is currently 30 degrees below freezing. Traffic police have restricted traffic in nearby streets.