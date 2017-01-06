Mother-superior of women’s monastery murdered in Belarus

MINSK, January 6. /TASS/. The prioress of the St. Ksenia Monastery near Minsk in Belarus, Mother Vasilissa was found murdered, Chairman of the Synodic Information Center of the Belarusian Orthodox Church Archpriest Sergei Lepin confirmed this information to TASS on Friday.

"Unfortunately, this is true. The prioress of the St. Ksenia Monastery is dead," the exarchate’s representative said.

The archpriest said he did not have any additional information. "Now an investigation is under way," he said.

The local law-enforcement bodies confirmed the prioress’s murder.

According to Belarusian media, Mother Superior Vasilissa came to Belarus from Ukraine. In 2001, she was a novice at the St. Elisabeth Monastery near Minsk and took her vows after that.

From 2004, she became the prioress of the St. Ksenia Monastery in the village of Baran in the Borisov distinct with the blessing of Metropolitan of Minsk and Slutsk Filaret.