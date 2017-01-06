Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Mother-superior of women’s monastery murdered in Belarus

World
January 06, 14:18 UTC+3 MINSK
The local law-enforcement bodies confirmed the prioress’s murder
1 pages in this article
© AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda

MINSK, January 6. /TASS/. The prioress of the St. Ksenia Monastery near Minsk in Belarus, Mother Vasilissa was found murdered, Chairman of the Synodic Information Center of the Belarusian Orthodox Church Archpriest Sergei Lepin confirmed this information to TASS on Friday.

"Unfortunately, this is true. The prioress of the St. Ksenia Monastery is dead," the exarchate’s representative said.

The archpriest said he did not have any additional information. "Now an investigation is under way," he said.

The local law-enforcement bodies confirmed the prioress’s murder.

According to Belarusian media, Mother Superior Vasilissa came to Belarus from Ukraine. In 2001, she was a novice at the St. Elisabeth Monastery near Minsk and took her vows after that.

From 2004, she became the prioress of the St. Ksenia Monastery in the village of Baran in the Borisov distinct with the blessing of Metropolitan of Minsk and Slutsk Filaret.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Countries
Belarus
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
Liberated Aleppo in pictures
8
Ankara holds ceremony to bid farewell to assassinated Russian ambassador
12
Berlin Christmas market attack
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Dmitri Hvorostovsky: Tomorrow will be brighter still
2
Three Russian strike helicopters, aircrew leave Hmeimim airbase in Syria
3
Yemeni army is ready to fight rebels on its own - Saudi-led coalition representative
4
US intelligence publishes declassified version of report on alleged cyber attacks
5
Donald Trump says good relations with Russia are ‘good thing’
6
Russia’s missile forces to fully switch to digital data transmission technology by 2020
7
Russian Airborne Troops to get 30 new infantry fighting vehicles
TOP STORIES
Реклама