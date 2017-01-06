Back to Main page
Report on "Russian hackers" failed due to lack of evidence - expert

World
January 06, 8:40 UTC+3 OTTAWA
The report presented by the FBI and the Department of Homeland Security was counterproductive, Professor of Political Science at the University of Toronto's Munk School of Global Affairs said
1 pages in this article

OTTAWA, January 6. /TASS/. A joint report of the FBI and the Department of Homeland Security of the United States on the alleged attacks of the so-called "Russian hackers" predictably failed because of lacking evidence, Professor of Political Science and Director of the Citizen Lab at the University of Toronto's Munk School of Global Affairs Ronald Deibert said on Friday.

Read also
US special services issue new report on alleged Russian cyberattacks

"Unfortunately, the White House was unable to produce the most critical part for the credibility of their action: that to be politically effective in today's Internet age, such a response also needs to be backed up with solid evidence," the expert said in his article posted on www.justsecurity.org. "Here, the administration failed miserably, but also predictably," he added.

The report presented last week by the FBI and the US Department of Homeland Security was disappointing and counterproductive, Deibert said. "The problems with the report are numerous and have been well documented by professionals in the computer security area," the expert said. The report did not produce any direct link between cyberespionage during the election campaign in the United States and Russia, he added.

Moscow repeatedly denied any involvement in cyberattacks. Commenting on new sanctions introduced by Washington on December 29, 2016 and related to the so-called "Russian hacking," press secretary of the Russian President Dmitry Peskov said they are a display of unpredictability and aggression.

