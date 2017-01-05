Kerry notes benefits of "resetting" relations with Russia in Cabinet Exit Memo

Vlad Khadarin of Russia wins big air Snowboard World Cup event in MoscowSport January 07, 21:06
Finland’s Kontiolahti to host BMW IBU World Cup 8 instead of Russia’s TyumenSport January 07, 20:50
Portugal’s former President Mario Soares dies at age of 92World January 07, 19:59
Donald Trump says good relations with Russia are ‘good thing’World January 07, 19:51
Kadyrov praises inter-religious peace and harmony in ChechnyaSociety & Culture January 07, 13:45
Putin congratulates Russians on ChristmasSociety & Culture January 07, 13:20
Patriarch Kirill warns against provocations in cultureSociety & Culture January 07, 13:14
US intelligence publishes declassified version of report on alleged cyber attacksWorld January 07, 2:26
Gazprom sets record for daily export volume to non-CIS countriesBusiness & Economy January 06, 18:03
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
WASHINGTON, January 5. /TASS/. The reset of Russia - United States relations in the beginning of Barack Obama’s first term has brought benefits, particularly in regard to arms reduction, according to the Cabinet Exit Memo by US Secretary of State John Kerry, published on Thursday.
"During President Obama’s first term, the United States and Russia reset our relationship, which led to tangible benefits on nuclear arms control and supply routes for our troops in Afghanistan. In discrete areas, we have retained our ability to work together on areas of shared interest, such as negotiating the JCPOA, protecting maritime areas, and coordinating on Arctic issues," .
At the same time, according to the letter, the United States and Russia "continue to have strong disagreements on a range of issues as well." "Russia’s unprecedented cyber intrusions and its military intervention in Syria have also posed significant challenges to both our bilateral relationship and to international stability, and it is critical that we remain vigilant against these and other threats, even as we look for areas where it is in our interest to cooperate with Russia," Kerry added.