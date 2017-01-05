Back to Main page
Explosion reported near courthouse in Turkish Izmir

World
January 05, 17:56 UTC+3 MOSCOW
According to the report, a car exploded near the courthouse, three people were injured, the alleged bomber died
© DHA-Depo Photos via AP

MOSCOW, January 5. /TASS/. Large explosion occurred on Thursday near the courthouse in Izmir, the third largest city in Turkey, according to Sky News - Arabia TV channel.

According to the report, a car exploded near the courthouse, three people were injured, the alleged bomber died.

