Opposition activist Dadin to arrive at new correctional facility on Jan 9-10

World
January 05, 17:58 UTC+3 MOSCOW
At the new correctional facility, Dadin will be granted a possibility to talk with one of his relatives over the phone
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, January 5. /TASS/. Jailed Russian opposition activist Ildar Dadin will arrive at a new place of serving his prison term on January 9-10, Russia’s Human Rights Envoy Tatiana Moskalkova told TASS on Thursday.

"Ildar Dadin will arrive at the new correctional facility approximately on January 9-10," Moskalkova said.

The ombudswoman said the opposition activist had been transferred from a correctional facility in Karelia in northwest Russia after he had complained about tortures by correctional officers.

At the new correctional facility, Dadin will be granted a possibility to talk with one of his relatives over the phone, the ombudswoman said.

"A telephone talk will be granted to him as an exception because normally a letter is sent to inform about the place of serving the prison term but this takes time," she said.

Dadin is the first person in Russia sentenced for violation of Article 212.1 of the Criminal Code (repeated violations of the rules of public gatherings). In December 2015, Moscow’s Basmanny District Court found Dadin guilty on four counts of participating in unauthorized protests in Moscow.

Dadin was sentenced to three years in a penal colony but then the Moscow City Court reduced his jail term to two and a half years.

