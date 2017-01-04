Turkish police detain 40 suspected of links to Istanbul attack - media

Vlad Khadarin of Russia wins big air Snowboard World Cup event in MoscowSport January 07, 21:06
ANKARA, January 4. /TASS/. Turkish police have detained 40 people in Izmir province citing suspicion of links to the New Year eve’s terrorist attack at Reina night club in Istanbul, Hurriyet Daily News reported on Wednesday.
Most of them are nationals of Central Asian countries. Some of them are believed to be linked with the Islamic State terrorist group (outlawed in Russia), the newspaper said.
Earlier on Wednesday, police in Izmir detained 27 people, including women and children, who are believed to be linked with the night club attacker.
Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said that the gunman had been identified but revealed no more details.
The Islamic State on Monday claimed responsibility for the attack, which left 39 people killed.