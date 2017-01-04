Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Vandals in Croatia damage monument to world’s first man in space

World
January 04, 14:23 UTC+3 BELGRADE
"The Gagarin monument has been vandalized: the pedestal marble has been scorched and the inscription has been damaged," Head of the Consular Department of Russia’s Embassy to Croatia told TASS
1 pages in this article
© Russia’s Embassy to Croatia

BELGRADE, January 4. /TASS/. Unidentified persons have damaged a monument to the world’s first man in space Yuri Gagarin in the Croatian capital of Zagreb, Head of the Consular Department of Russia’s Embassy to Croatia Vladimir Polyanin told TASS on Wednesday.

"The Gagarin monument has been vandalized: the pedestal marble has been scorched and the inscription has been damaged," Polyanin said.

To all appearances, this looks like an act of hooliganism committed in the first days of the New Year, he added.

The monument to Yuri Gagarin was opened in Zagreb in October last year. Its opening was timed to coincide with the 55th anniversary of the first manned flight in outer space, which the famous Soviet cosmonaut Yuri Gagarin performed on April 12, 1961.

Earlier in 2016, a bust monument to the world renowned Russian poet Alexander Pushkin was opened in Zagreb. In future, a monument to the great Russian poet Sergei Esenin is planned to be opened there.

The ceremony of opening the Gagarin monument in the Tresnjevka Park was attended by Russian Ambassador to Croatia Anvar Azimov and Zagreb Mayor Milan Bandic.

The Zagreb mayor praised the opening of monuments to great Russian figures in the Croatian capital.

"It is a great honor for us to get a monument to the great Russian poet and now a monument to the cosmonaut. Despite numerous differences in political approaches and cultural development, our peoples are united by the common warm Slavic soul," he said.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
Liberated Aleppo in pictures
8
Ankara holds ceremony to bid farewell to assassinated Russian ambassador
12
Berlin Christmas market attack
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia's Alligator combat helicopter made its debut in Syria in early April — source
2
Donald Trump says good relations with Russia are ‘good thing’
3
Yemeni army is ready to fight rebels on its own - Saudi-led coalition representative
4
President Putin approves Russian budget for 2017-2019
5
Disagreements regarding sanctions against parliament members growing in PACE
6
Russia tests sixth-generation fighter elements on fifth-generation jet
7
Foreign ministry’s spokeswoman translates Stoltenberg into "comprehensible" language
TOP STORIES
Реклама