Kyrgyzstan got no requests from Turkey on Istanbul attack suspect

World
January 04, 14:14 UTC+3 MOSCOW
Despite the absence of any evidence of Marshapov’s involvement in the night club shooting, Kyrgyz law enforcers are conducting their own investigation
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, January 4. /TASS/. Kyrgyzstan has received no requests from Turkey regarding Kyrgyz national Iakhe Mashrapov, a suspect in the New Year eve’s terrorist attack at Reina night club in Istanbul, the Central Asian country’s Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday.

"We have received no requests regarding Mashrapov from the Turkish side via diplomatic channels so far," the ministry said in a statement.

Despite the absence of any evidence of Marshapov’s involvement in the night club shooting, Kyrgyz law enforcers are conducting their own investigation.

"They have found out that businessman Marshapov arrived in Istanbul on January 1 and returned to Bishkek on January 3. He was questioned by Turkish police at the airport and then released," the ministry said.

Marshapov, 28, denied any involvement in the attack in an interview with Kyrgyzstan’s news website Turmush on Tuesday.

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said earlier on Wednesday that the attacker had been identified but revealed no more details.

The Islamic State terrorist group (outlawed in Russia) on Monday claimed responsibility for the attack, which left 39 people killed.

TOP STORIES
