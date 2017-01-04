Back to Main page
OSCE Chairperson-in-Office to visit Kiev, Moscow soon

World
January 04, 13:30 UTC+3 KIEV
"I’m planning to visit Moscow," Sebastian Kurz said, without specifying the goal of the visit
KIEV, January 4. /TASS/. Chairperson-in-Office of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) Sebastian Kurz said on Wednesday he would make a visit to Moscow and wound then visit Kiev again.

The OSCE chairperson-in-office made this statement at a joint briefing with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Pavel Klimkin.

"I’m planning to visit Moscow," Kurz said, without specifying the goal of the visit.

In turn, the Ukrainian foreign minister said Kurz would again visit Kiev in several weeks.

Austrian Foreign Minister Sebastian Kurz who is the OSCE chairperson-in-office this year arrived in Ukraine for a visit on January 3. He visited the eastern city of Mariupol together with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Klimkin.

