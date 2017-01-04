OSCE Chairperson-in-Office to visit Kiev, Moscow soon

Vlad Khadarin of Russia wins big air Snowboard World Cup event in MoscowSport January 07, 21:06
Finland’s Kontiolahti to host BMW IBU World Cup 8 instead of Russia’s TyumenSport January 07, 20:50
Portugal’s former President Mario Soares dies at age of 92World January 07, 19:59
Donald Trump says good relations with Russia are ‘good thing’World January 07, 19:51
Kadyrov praises inter-religious peace and harmony in ChechnyaSociety & Culture January 07, 13:45
Putin congratulates Russians on ChristmasSociety & Culture January 07, 13:20
Patriarch Kirill warns against provocations in cultureSociety & Culture January 07, 13:14
US intelligence publishes declassified version of report on alleged cyber attacksWorld January 07, 2:26
Gazprom sets record for daily export volume to non-CIS countriesBusiness & Economy January 06, 18:03
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
KIEV, January 4. /TASS/. Chairperson-in-Office of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) Sebastian Kurz said on Wednesday he would make a visit to Moscow and wound then visit Kiev again.
The OSCE chairperson-in-office made this statement at a joint briefing with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Pavel Klimkin.
"I’m planning to visit Moscow," Kurz said, without specifying the goal of the visit.
In turn, the Ukrainian foreign minister said Kurz would again visit Kiev in several weeks.
Austrian Foreign Minister Sebastian Kurz who is the OSCE chairperson-in-office this year arrived in Ukraine for a visit on January 3. He visited the eastern city of Mariupol together with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Klimkin.