Identity of Istanbul nightclub attacker established

MOSCOW, January 4. /TASS/. The identity of the person who carried out a terrorist attack at Reina nightclub in Istanbul during the New Year’s celebrations has been established, Reuters news agency cited Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu as saying on Wednesday.

It was reported earlier that the Turkish police had detained another five persons in Izmir on suspicion of their complicity in the terror attack on Reina nightclub in Istanbul.

At least 39 people, including 16 foreign nationals, were killed in the attack. A Russian woman is among the victims.

The Islamic State terrorist group (outlawed in Russia) on Monday claimed responsibility for the nightclub massacre.

Among those killed are also the citizens of Saudi Arabia, Morocco, Lebanon, Jordan, Libya and Israel.