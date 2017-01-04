Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Identity of Istanbul nightclub attacker established

World
January 04, 10:49 UTC+3
At least 39 people, including 16 foreign nationals, were killed in the attack. A Russian woman is among the victims
1 pages in this article
© EPA/SEDAT SUNA

MOSCOW, January 4. /TASS/. The identity of the person who carried out a terrorist attack at Reina nightclub in Istanbul during the New Year’s celebrations has been established, Reuters news agency cited Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu as saying on Wednesday.

Read also
Kyrgyz national suspected of Istanbul night club attack — agency

It was reported earlier that the Turkish police had detained another five persons in Izmir on suspicion of their complicity in the terror attack on Reina nightclub in Istanbul.

At least 39 people, including 16 foreign nationals, were killed in the attack. A Russian woman is among the victims.

The Islamic State terrorist group (outlawed in Russia) on Monday claimed responsibility for the nightclub massacre.

Among those killed are also the citizens of Saudi Arabia, Morocco, Lebanon, Jordan, Libya and Israel.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
Liberated Aleppo in pictures
8
Ankara holds ceremony to bid farewell to assassinated Russian ambassador
12
Berlin Christmas market attack
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Dmitri Hvorostovsky: Tomorrow will be brighter still
2
Three Russian strike helicopters, aircrew leave Hmeimim airbase in Syria
3
Yemeni army is ready to fight rebels on its own - Saudi-led coalition representative
4
US intelligence publishes declassified version of report on alleged cyber attacks
5
Donald Trump says good relations with Russia are ‘good thing’
6
Russia’s missile forces to fully switch to digital data transmission technology by 2020
7
Russian Airborne Troops to get 30 new infantry fighting vehicles
TOP STORIES
Реклама