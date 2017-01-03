Russian, Turkish military register several dozens of ceasefire violations in Syria

MOSCOW, January 3. /TASS/. Russian servicemen have registered 27 truce violations, whereas the Turkish military reported about 18, the Russian center for reconciliation of warring sides in Syria said in a statement TASS received on Tuesday.

"The Russian side of the joint Russian-Turkish commission in charge of issues related to violations of the comprehensive agreement, has registered 27 violations over the past 24 hours, among them eight were in the Hama province, seven in the Aleppo province, seven in the Latakia province and five in the Damascus province," the statement says. "The Turkish side registered 18 violations in the provinces, among them seven were in Aleppo, six in Damascus, two in Idlib, two in Homs and one in Daraa."

The Russian reconciliation center said that the violations were being investigated and "all possible steps are made to prevent cases like these to happen again."

The ceasefire came into force on December 30, 2016 in line with the truce deal approved in an effort to find a complex solution to the Syria crisis.

"(The deal) was joined by armed opposition groups like Falaq al-Sham, Jabhat Ahli ash-Sham (Jaysh al-Mujahideen, Souvar al-Sham), Firqa Sultan Murad, Jaysh Idlib, Suqour al-Sham, Feilaq al-Rahman, Jabhat al-Shamiya, Tadjamua Fastaqin, Jaysh al-Izzah, al-Firqat al-Ulya al-Sahiliya (1st coastal division), Jaysh al-Islam and Liwa Shuhada al-Islam," the document says.

No humanitarian missions have been carried out in Syria at the time.

"Special centers keep operating in the city of Aleppo, providing hot meals and daily necessities to civilians who flee the eastern part of the city," the center said.

"Over the past 24 hours, two agreements have been signed that populated localities in the Latakia province join the cessation of hostilities regime. The number of populated localities that joined the reconciliation process has increased to 1,086," the bulletin reads.

"Talks on joining the cessation of hostilities are ongoing with the field commanders of illegal armed units in the settlement of Muaddamiyet al-Shih in the Damascus region and with groups of armed opposition in the regions of Homs, Hama, Aleppo and Quneitra," it says.

The Russian Defense Ministry declared the establishment of the reconciliation center on February 23. It is headquartered at the Hmeimim air base, Latakia province. The center was set up in line with agreements reached by Russia and the United States to facilitate the negotiations between the Syrian government and opposition and to organize humanitarian deliveries.