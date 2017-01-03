Two foreigners detained at Istanbul airport over night club attack — TV

MOSCOW, January 3. /TASS/. Two foreign nationals have been detained at Istanbul’s Ataturk airport on suspicion of the involvement in the New Year eve’s terrorist attack at Reina night club, NTV channel reported on Tuesday.

The Turkish broadcaster did not give the names and nationality of the suspects.

At least 39 people, including 16 foreign nationals, were killed in the attack.

The Islamic State terrorist group (outlawed in Russia) on Monday claimed responsibility for the night club shooting.