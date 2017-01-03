Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Marine Le Pen says Crimea’s reunification with Russia was legitimate

World
January 03, 16:13 UTC+3 PARIS
"I do not think that (Crimea's) reunification (with Russia) was illegitimate," she told the BFM TV network on Tuesday
1 pages in this article
© EPA/YOAN VALAT

PARIS, January 3. /TASS/. Crimea’s incorporation into Russia was legitimate, leader of France’s National Front, Marine Le Pen, has said.

"I do not think that (Crimea's) reunification (with Russia) was illegitimate," she told the BFM TV network on Tuesday. "A referendum was organized, and residents of Crimea voted to join Russia. I see no grounds whatsoever to question this referendum."

The Republic of Crimea and Sevastopol, a city with a special status on the Crimean Peninsula, where most residents are ethnic Russians, refused to recognize the legitimacy of authorities brought to power amid riots during the coup in Ukraine in February 2014.

Crimea and Sevastopol adopted declarations of independence on March 11, 2014. They held a referendum on March 16, 2014, in which 96.77% of Crimeans and 95.6% of Sevastopol voters chose to secede from Ukraine and join the Russian Federation. Russian President Vladimir Putin signed the reunification deals March 18, 2014.

Ukraine, the US and the EU refused to recognize Crimea’s independence and its incorporation into Russia.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Countries
France
Topics
Crimea and Sevastopol
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
Liberated Aleppo in pictures
8
Ankara holds ceremony to bid farewell to assassinated Russian ambassador
12
Berlin Christmas market attack
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Glencore, Qatar fund announce Rosneft deal closed
2
Kiev forces violate ceasefire three times over past 24 hours — news agency
3
Top brass says Russian Army got cutting-edge weaponry in 2016
4
Nationalists stage torchlight march in Kiev to celebrate Stephan Bandera’s birthday
5
IAAF drops criterion of living outside Russia to compete
6
Russian Pacific Fleet ships heading for India to take part in joint drills
7
Russia launches ‘smart bullet’ testing in guided flight regime
TOP STORIES
Реклама