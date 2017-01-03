Back to Main page
Kiev forces violate ceasefire three times over past 24 hours — news agency

World
January 03, 10:45 UTC+3 MOSCOW
The area close to the village of Kalinovka was shelled with 120mm and 82mm mortars from the Luganskoye populated locality area, Luganskinformtsentr news agency reported
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, January 3. /TASS/. The Ukrainian armed forces have shelled people’s militia positions in the self-proclaimed Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR) three times over the past 24 hours, a source in the LPR Defense Ministry informed the Luganskinformtsentr news agency on Tuesday.

"Kiev-controlled forces have shelled LPR people’s militia positions three times over the past 24 hours," the ministry said.

It also noted that the area close to the village of Kalinovka was shelled with 120mm and 82mm mortars from the Luganskoye populated locality area.

On December 21, members of the Contact Group on the settlement in eastern Ukraine reached an agreement on "a comprehensive and sustainable ceasefire" in the region as of December 24. That was the tenth cessation of hostilities agreement since the autumn of 2014.

