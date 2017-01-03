Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

New human case of H7N9 avian influenza confirmed in China’s Guizhou province

World
January 03, 8:51 UTC+3 BEIJING
A chicken trader aged 49 was brought to hospital in Qiannan prefecture
1 pages in this article

BEIJING, January 3. /TASS/. The authorities of the Chinese province of Guizhou have confirmed the new human case of infection by the H7N9 strain of avian influenza. China National Radio said the new case brought the number of infected people to 19.

"A chicken trader aged 49 was brought to hospital in Qiannan prefecture," the local authorities reported.

The last major H7N9 outbreak killed 36 people in China three years ago.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Countries
China
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
Liberated Aleppo in pictures
8
Ankara holds ceremony to bid farewell to assassinated Russian ambassador
12
Berlin Christmas market attack
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Glencore, Qatar fund announce Rosneft deal closed
2
Kiev forces violate ceasefire three times over past 24 hours — news agency
3
Top brass says Russian Army got cutting-edge weaponry in 2016
4
Nationalists stage torchlight march in Kiev to celebrate Stephan Bandera’s birthday
5
IAAF drops criterion of living outside Russia to compete
6
Russian Pacific Fleet ships heading for India to take part in joint drills
7
Russia launches ‘smart bullet’ testing in guided flight regime
TOP STORIES
Реклама