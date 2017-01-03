New human case of H7N9 avian influenza confirmed in China’s Guizhou province

Russian bobsleigh head hopes situation with suspended skeleton racers will be solvedSport January 03, 17:04
BEIJING, January 3. /TASS/. The authorities of the Chinese province of Guizhou have confirmed the new human case of infection by the H7N9 strain of avian influenza. China National Radio said the new case brought the number of infected people to 19.
"A chicken trader aged 49 was brought to hospital in Qiannan prefecture," the local authorities reported.
The last major H7N9 outbreak killed 36 people in China three years ago.