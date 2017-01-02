Turkish police arrests 8 suspects in Istanbul night club attack - TV

MOSCOW, January 2. /TASS/. Eight people suspected in the New Year eve’s terrorist attack at Reina night club in Istanbul have been detained by Turkish police, CNN Turk TV channel reported on Monday.

At least 39 people, including 16 foreign nationals, were killed in the attack. A Russian woman is among the victims.

The Islamic State terrorist group (outlawed in Russia) has claimed responsibility for the night club shooting, Reuters reported earlier.

Among those killed are also the citizens of Saudi Arabia, Morocco, Lebanon, Jordan, Libya and Israel.