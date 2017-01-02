US sanctions against Russia insufficient - Democrat MP

Syrian troops hold operations against terrorists in Homs governorateWorld January 04, 2:39
Russian bobsleigh head hopes situation with suspended skeleton racers will be solvedSport January 03, 17:04
FIS president opposed to suspending Russian ski team over doping scandalSport January 03, 16:58
Kyrgyz national suspected of Istanbul night club attack — agencyWorld January 03, 16:16
Two foreigners detained at Istanbul airport over night club attack — TVWorld January 03, 16:14
Marine Le Pen says Crimea’s reunification with Russia was legitimateWorld January 03, 16:13
Russian Bobsleigh Federation makes public names of four suspended skeleton racersSport January 03, 14:44
January in Moscow becomes nearly five degrees warmer in past 136 yearsSociety & Culture January 03, 12:51
Russia’s Admiral Makarov frigate to continue trials in 2017Military & Defense January 03, 12:09
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
NEW YORK, January 2. /TASS/. The United States should impose more sanctions on Russia over its alleged role in US election campaign hacks, a senior House of Representatives member said in an ABC broadcast.
When asked how Congress would react if US president-elect Donald Trump reverses the outgoing US administration’s sanctions when he takes office, Democrat Adam Schiff said the reaction would be "even more vigorous, I'm convinced, in favor of stronger sanctions against Russia."
"We think that more has to be done," Schiff said. "We don't think that, frankly, the steps that have been taken are enough of a deterrent, and you're going to see bipartisan support in Congress for stronger sanctions."
He added that the move would face strong opposition from Congress supporters of anti-Russian sanctions, such as John McCain and Lindsey Graham, who would push for another package of sanctions.
On December 29, the outgoing US administration slapped new sanctions on Moscow over the alleged hacking into US political institutions. These sanctions apply to several Russian companies, the Federal Security Service and the Main Intelligence Agency of Russia’s General Staff. Besides that, the US authorities declared 35 Russian diplomats persona non grata and shut down two recreational compounds in New York and Maryland owned by the Russian government.
At a special briefing that followed the announcement, US administration officials admitted that Trump can easily reverse the sanctions imposed by his predecessor. One of the officials, whose name was withheld, said the measures were introduced by Obama’s executive order and can easily be cancelled by a similar document with no Congress approval needed.
Moscow has repeatedly denied any role in cyberattacks. Commenting on the new sanctions, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said they were a manifestation of aggression.