Ukrainian border guards detain Russian citizen wanted by Interpol

KIEV, January 1. /TASS/. Ukraine’s border guards at Kiev’s Borispol airport have detained a Russian national who is on Interpol’s wanted list, the Ukrainian Border Service said on Sunday.
"The 35-year-old Russian citizen had been on Interpol’s wanted list since May 2014 to be brought to criminal responsibility for committing crimes linked to participation in a terrorist group," the statement said.
The Russian citizen, whose name has not been revealed, was detained on Saturday during the registration of passengers of the Istanbul-Kiev flight. The man has been handed over to police.
Russia’s Embassy in Kiev has not so far provided information confirming the detention.