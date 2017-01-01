Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Ukrainian border guards detain Russian citizen wanted by Interpol

World
January 01, 18:56 UTC+3 KIEV
The Russian citizen was detained on Saturday during the registration of passengers of the Istanbul-Kiev flight
1 pages in this article
© EPA/SERGEY DOLZHENKO

KIEV, January 1. /TASS/. Ukraine’s border guards at Kiev’s Borispol airport have detained a Russian national who is on Interpol’s wanted list, the Ukrainian Border Service said on Sunday.

"The 35-year-old Russian citizen had been on Interpol’s wanted list since May 2014 to be brought to criminal responsibility for committing crimes linked to participation in a terrorist group," the statement said.

The Russian citizen, whose name has not been revealed, was detained on Saturday during the registration of passengers of the Istanbul-Kiev flight. The man has been handed over to police.

Russia’s Embassy in Kiev has not so far provided information confirming the detention.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Topics
Ukraine crisis
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
Liberated Aleppo in pictures
8
Ankara holds ceremony to bid farewell to assassinated Russian ambassador
12
Berlin Christmas market attack
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russian forces assume combat duty in all Arctic garrisons — ministry
2
Moscow to host Palestinian reconciliation talks on January 15
3
Marine Le Pen says Crimea’s reunification with Russia was legitimate
4
IAAF drops criterion of living outside Russia to compete
5
Russian Pacific Fleet ships heading for India to take part in joint drills
6
Glencore, Qatar fund announce Rosneft deal closed
7
Top brass says Russian Army got cutting-edge weaponry in 2016
TOP STORIES
Реклама