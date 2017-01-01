DPR: situation in southern Donetsk republic deteriorates after McCain’s trip

Syrian troops hold operations against terrorists in Homs governorateWorld January 04, 2:39
Russian bobsleigh head hopes situation with suspended skeleton racers will be solvedSport January 03, 17:04
FIS president opposed to suspending Russian ski team over doping scandalSport January 03, 16:58
Kyrgyz national suspected of Istanbul night club attack — agencyWorld January 03, 16:16
Two foreigners detained at Istanbul airport over night club attack — TVWorld January 03, 16:14
Marine Le Pen says Crimea’s reunification with Russia was legitimateWorld January 03, 16:13
Russian Bobsleigh Federation makes public names of four suspended skeleton racersSport January 03, 14:44
January in Moscow becomes nearly five degrees warmer in past 136 yearsSociety & Culture January 03, 12:51
Russia’s Admiral Makarov frigate to continue trials in 2017Military & Defense January 03, 12:09
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
DONETSK, January 1. /TASS/. The Kiev forces opened massive fire at the southern areas of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic late on Saturday amid the trip of Ukrainian President Pyotr Poroshenko and US Senator John McCain to Mariupol, the DPR’s command spokesman Eduard Basurin said.
"The increase in the number of shellings at the republic’s southern frontiers signals that the command of the 36th naval infantry brigade (near Mariupol, southeastern Ukraine) has decided to zealously show its notorious combat capability," Basurin was quoted by the Donetsk News Agency as saying.
Over the past 24 hours, a total of 79 shells and also 246 rounds of ammunition have been fired from various types of grenade launchers at the republic’s territory, Basurin said. Kiev again violated the February 2015 Minsk peace deal by redeploying two Akatsiya self-propelled artillery systems to the contact line, he added.
On December 31, Poroshenko congratulated the Ukrainian military in Mariupol with the New Year. McCain, who arrived with him, said the US would provide moral support and voiced hope that the DPR’s territory would be "liberated" by Ukraine’s troops in 2017.