World Economic Forum director calls on EU to reset relations with Russia

Syrian troops hold operations against terrorists in Homs governorateWorld January 04, 2:39
Russian bobsleigh head hopes situation with suspended skeleton racers will be solvedSport January 03, 17:04
FIS president opposed to suspending Russian ski team over doping scandalSport January 03, 16:58
Kyrgyz national suspected of Istanbul night club attack — agencyWorld January 03, 16:16
Two foreigners detained at Istanbul airport over night club attack — TVWorld January 03, 16:14
Marine Le Pen says Crimea’s reunification with Russia was legitimateWorld January 03, 16:13
Russian Bobsleigh Federation makes public names of four suspended skeleton racersSport January 03, 14:44
January in Moscow becomes nearly five degrees warmer in past 136 yearsSociety & Culture January 03, 12:51
Russia’s Admiral Makarov frigate to continue trials in 2017Military & Defense January 03, 12:09
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
BERLIN, December 31. /TASS/. The World Economic Forum’s Member of the Managing Board and Director Philipp Rosler called on the EU to improve relations with Russia. The former German chancellor made the statement in an interview with the Neuer Osnabrucker Zeitung newspaper, published on Saturday.
"A reset in the complicated situation of the kind could be a very important step," he said, adding both sides now should offer respective signals.
"Achieving mutual understanding on the European continent is necessary and is, first of all, the affair of Europeans, not Americans," Rosler said. "Using these approaches, we should structure the policies."
The official said the issue of how to behave with Russia after the Soviet Union collapsed has not been cleared out. "Today, we can see what conflicts have arisen from this negligence," he added.