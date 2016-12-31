World Economic Forum director calls on EU to reset relations with Russia

BERLIN, December 31. /TASS/. The World Economic Forum’s Member of the Managing Board and Director Philipp Rosler called on the EU to improve relations with Russia. The former German chancellor made the statement in an interview with the Neuer Osnabrucker Zeitung newspaper, published on Saturday.

"A reset in the complicated situation of the kind could be a very important step," he said, adding both sides now should offer respective signals.

"Achieving mutual understanding on the European continent is necessary and is, first of all, the affair of Europeans, not Americans," Rosler said. "Using these approaches, we should structure the policies."

The official said the issue of how to behave with Russia after the Soviet Union collapsed has not been cleared out. "Today, we can see what conflicts have arisen from this negligence," he added.