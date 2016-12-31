Back to Main page
Xi Jinping sends New Year greeting telegram to Putin

World
December 31, 2016, 10:05 UTC+3 BEIJING
The Chinese leader said in the outgoing year Russia and China "developed energetically the friendship, built up cooperation in many directions and coordinated actions in the international affairs"
Russia’s President Vladimir Putin (left) and China’s President Xi Jinping (right)

Russia’s President Vladimir Putin (left) and China’s President Xi Jinping (right)

© TASS/Mikhail Metzel

BEIJING, December 31. /TASS/. China’s President Xi Jinping sent a telegram to Russia’s President Vladimir Putin with the New Year greeting, China’s Foreign Ministry said on Saturday.

"On behalf of the Chinese government and the Chinese people I am offering to Russia’s President Vladimir Putin and to the Russian people the heartily greeting and best wishes," the telegram reads. "In 2016, the countries celebrated the 15 anniversary of the agreement on good neighborhood, friendship and cooperation between China and Russia, and the 20th anniversary of the strategic cooperation partner relations."

The Chinese leader said in the outgoing year Russia and China "developed energetically the friendship, built up cooperation in many directions and coordinated actions in the international affairs."

"The Russian-Chinese overwhelming strategic partner relations favor strengthening of peace at the regional and international levels and are an important stabilizing force," the Chinese leader said. "In the coming year, hand in hand with you I am ready to support close cooperation at the high level, to improve mutual trust.".

